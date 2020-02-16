News

Paras Chabbra backs out of Bigg Boss 13!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
16 Feb 2020 12:55 AM

MUMBAI: The four and a half month Bigg Boss 13 have finally come to an end.

The grand finale is grand in all senses.

Paras Chhabra, Arti Singh, Rashami Desai, Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla were the top 6 finalists of the show. 

While there was a tough competition between Paras and Sidharth, the former was asked to choose between the meddle and the briefcase amounting to Rs. 10 lakh. Apparently, Paras chose the amount and this is going to affect the winner in a way such that the celebrity will win the taken prize less.

For the initiated, Rashami was eliminated by a task by Khatron Ke Khiladi host Rohit Shetty. She was the third runner up. Salman Khan announced Shehnaaz Gill’s eviction and declared her as the 2nd runner up.

Tags Colors Bigg Boss 13 Paras Chabbra Arti Singh Rashami Desai Shehnaaz Gill Asim Riaz Sidharth Shukla Khatron Ke Khiladi Rohit Shetty TellyChakkar

