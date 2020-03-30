Paras Chhabra accuses Shehnaaz Gill of being disrespectful

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra initially featured in reality show Bigg Boss 13 and then in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Well, unlike BB13, the latter failed to garner huge TRPs. Moreover, Shehnaaz was not interested in any of the suitors and was vocal about her love for Sidharth Shukla.

Paras and Shehnaaz engaged in a lot of fights, and the latter also accused him of being disrespectful. Now, Paras, in a conversation with a media portal, has rubbished all of Sana’s claims.

He said, 'If I had would disrespectful towards girls, none of the girls from the Bigg Boss 13 house would be talking to me. If Shehnaz is saying I don't talk to girls respectfully, she should herself start talking about them in a dignified way. She has shamed everyone on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge by using language like chaatna (licking) and all. Shehnaz is the one who was asking girls about their virginity. Being a girl you are not respecting girls and you are asking others to respect.'

The actor added, 'I came out and saw she was speaking ill about Himanshi once again in a live video. She has spoken rubbish about Arti Singh, Shefali Jariwala and Mahira Sharma.'

Credits: SpotboyE