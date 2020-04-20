Paras Chhabra is all praises for Bally Sagoo

MUMBAI: Paras Chhabra is a popular television actor. His popularity escalated after his stint in Bigg Boss 13.

He was also seen in the show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge with Shehnaaz Gill to find an ideal match for himself. The actor has been in the headlines right from his day in the BB13 house, be it his friendship with Mahira or breakup with Akanksha. Now, Paras Chhabra expresses his fondness for Bally Sagoo and has the most wonderful things to say about him.

Talking about him, Paras said, "He is and he will always be the ultimate mix master of Indian music scenes. He is an epitome of music and melody. As a child I remember dancing to his songs Noorie and Gur Nalo Ishq Mitha in every wedding. He is a true star"

Credits: India Forums