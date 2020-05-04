Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma’s new video hints at their relationship status

MUMBAI: Actors Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra's friendship was undoubtedly one of the sweetest bonds inside the Bigg Boss 13 house.

The duo has always maintained that they are friends but their close bond has often been the topic of discussion among their fellow contestants and viewers of the controversial reality show.

After the show, now Paras and Mahira are actually living life like they did in Bigg Boss with the complete lockdown due to the outbreak of Coronavirus. To kill time, Mahira and Paras indulge in the indoor games. The duo played Ludo recently and their post game banters were loved by their fans and now the duo are up with an interesting TikTok video. PaHIra made a duet video which has made the fans go aww.

Mahira is die-hard Kareena Kapoor Khan fan. She expressed that Kareena is her role model in Bigg Boss 13 as well. Mahira and Paras made a mash-up video of Kareena’s Bollein Chhoodian on interational music and result was nothing less than awesome. It also speaks volumes about their current status as Mahira is seen expressing that she can’t live without her special someone.

Have a look at the video:

What do you have to say about Pahira’s chemistry? Hit the comments section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.