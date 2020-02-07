Paras Chhabra breaks down with this gesture of Sidharth

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is doing extremely well for itself, the show has finally made to the TOP 10 shows when it comes to the BARC ratings and that’s because of the content. Every contestant in the show is strong and is playing the game well.

The house sees relationships crumble and change in no time. In every season, there are some people who create a bond that is liked by the audience. One such friendship in the house is of Siddharth and Paras for a change.

Siddarth and Paras are one of the rare friendships in the house, which is not spoken much about.

But there is a set of audience, who is supporting the duo and would want to see their friendship also growing the big boss house, but there is a set of audience who is questioning their friendship and is asking Paras if he is with Siddarth because of his popularity.

But in the recent task that myth as been broken as when Siddarth brings Paras out of the cage and gives him immunity, the latter his shocked and as he didn’t expect it.

Paras breaks down and he thanx Siddarth for being there for him and proving his friendship.

Check out the post below :