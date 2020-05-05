Paras Chhabra DISAPPOINTED with liquor shops being open

MUMBAI: Amidst national lockdown, the sale of liquor has been granted by the government. The news provided a wave of happiness to many. And as the liquor shops started functioning, a large amount of crowd has been gathering to purchase the booze.

Videos and pictures of people going berserk to buy alcohol went viral on social media. While a section of people are happy, a major section of the society is worried about the consequences of the same. At this time, wherein people should adhere to social distancing, the liquor shops being open is beating the purpose of lockdown according to netizens.

Bigg Boss 13 fame Paras Chhabra is also not convinced with the idea of alcohol distribution being started. The model turned actor took to twitter and expressed his disappointment. He wrote: I have always believed & adhered to the rules the government has been asking us to follow but their decision of opening liquor shops that had made the entire idea of social distancing go for a toss makes me wonder if it was the best of decisions. Think..food for thought, isn’t it ?”

Right after Paras posted his thoughts, there were several comments supporting his thought process and condemning the sale of booze at such tiring times.

I have always believed & adhered to the rules the government has been asking us to follow but their decision of opening liquor shops that had made the entire idea of social distancing go for a toss makes me wonder if it was the best of decisions Think..food for thought, isnt it ? — Paras Chhabra (@paras_chhabra) May 4, 2020

