Paras Chhabra on ex Akanksha Puri: I was financially secure and not dependent on her

MUMBAI: Paras Chhabra is presently the talk of the town, courtesy Bigg Boss 13 and Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. After wrapping up Bigg Boss 13, the actor is currently seen in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

During his stint in Bigg Boss 13, Paras made headlines not just for the reality show, but also for his equation with his former girlfriend Akanksha Puri. Well, he raised eyebrows for his growing closeness with Mahira Sharma on the reality show which hadn’t gone down well with many, who thought it was unfair to his girlfriend outside. At that time, Paras had mentioned on the show how they had been facing some issues, and announced his breakup on the show.

Recently, in an interview with Bombay Times, Paras shared what went wrong. The actor said that his relationship was already in its final leg before he entered the reality show, and that they had been facing problems for the past few months. “When I was entering the show I told Akanksha, we will discuss about these issues after the show is over. I don’t understand why she is claiming that she was sending my clothes and handling my flat and bank accounts? Akanksha knew that things are getting over between us and it was not because I had gotten a show that I was planning to break up with her,” he said.

He added, “I was financially secure and not dependent on her. I have never asked her to look after my flat or bank accounts or belongings. I came to know later that Akanksha was choosing my clothes and sending them. I was never requesting her. If she was my girlfriend then she did not have to go on record that she was doing all this for me. What was her reason to prove to others that she was doing things for me?”

