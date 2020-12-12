Paras Chhabra fan trolls Sidharth Shukla; Rahul Vaidya stands up for him

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla turns 40 today. He made fun of his Bigg Boss 13 housemates Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, and Vishal Aditya Singh by tweeting, "I am now officially 40 saal ka ... but still not a Buddha ..(joke plz take it like one)."

Reacting to this, a fan of Paras was seen taking a dig at Sidharth. His tweet read, "@sidharth_shukla bhai sahi time pe shaadi ho gai hoti to #ShehnaazGill jitni beti hoti teri... haha. just a joke dont take it otherwise...Wish u a very happy Birthday bro."

Also read Krunal Pandit joins Sphere Origins’ next

Though Sidharth didn't react to the post, singer and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya came to his rescue and replied to the tweet by writing, "Bhai toh us hishab se toh @sidharth_shukla ki shadi 12 saal mein honi chahiye thi aur uski Mahira jitni badi beti hoti, yaad hai #BB13 ?..... hahahaha just joking."

Have a look.

@sidharth_shukla bhai sahi time pe shaadi ho gai hoti to #ShehnaazGill jitni beti hoti teri... haha just a joke dont take it otherwise...

Wish u a very happy Birthday bro pic.twitter.com/ok5ynpwO0P — Paras Chhabra (@paras_chhabra) December 11, 2020

Bhai toh us hishab se toh @sidharth_shukla ki shadi 12 saal mein honi chahiye thi aur uski Mahira jitni badi beti hotiYaad hai #BB13 ?..... hahahaha just joking. https://t.co/DQI12u0j00 — RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) December 11, 2020

. Bai ab iska b jawab dede @paras_chhabra https://t.co/rwqaXGMAAL — Shehbaz Badesha (@ShehbazBadesha) December 11, 2020

Even though Season 13 has ended, fans are still not over the fights that took place inside the house and keep engaging in this type of banter.

Also read Bharat fame Krish Chugh roped in for Saas Bina Sasural 2

Credits: SpotboyE