News

Paras Chhabra gets into an UGLY SPAT with Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Shehbaaz

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
12 Mar 2020 04:34 PM

MUMBAI: Colors’ Mujhse Shaadi Karoge has been grabbing eyeballs. The show has Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shehnaaz Kaur Gill and Paras Chhabra looking out for their perfect suitor.

Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Shehbaaz is also a part of the show.

In the upcoming episodes, Shehbaaz and Paras will get into an ugly spat. The duo will have a major fight. While other contestants will try to control them, both Paras and Shehbaaz will continue to scream

and shout at each other. In a fit of rage, Paras will say, “Tu mujhe meri aukaat batayega. Khud apni behen ki khaa raha hai”. Paras’ comments will indicate that Shehbaaz is in the house because of

Shehnaaz.

What do you think made the duo lose out their temper?

Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags Colors Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Bigg Boss 13 Shehnaaz Kaur Gill Paras Chhabra Instagram TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

In pics: Celebs at Zoom Holi Fest 2020

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here