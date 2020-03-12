Paras Chhabra gets into an UGLY SPAT with Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Shehbaaz

MUMBAI: Colors’ Mujhse Shaadi Karoge has been grabbing eyeballs. The show has Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shehnaaz Kaur Gill and Paras Chhabra looking out for their perfect suitor.

Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Shehbaaz is also a part of the show.

In the upcoming episodes, Shehbaaz and Paras will get into an ugly spat. The duo will have a major fight. While other contestants will try to control them, both Paras and Shehbaaz will continue to scream

and shout at each other. In a fit of rage, Paras will say, “Tu mujhe meri aukaat batayega. Khud apni behen ki khaa raha hai”. Paras’ comments will indicate that Shehbaaz is in the house because of

Shehnaaz.

What do you think made the duo lose out their temper?

Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.