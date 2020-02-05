Paras Chhabra on his friendship with Mahira Sharma...

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular shows on television; the serial is loved by one and all. Now there are hardly any days for the finale to begin, and now from the contestants left one of them soon will lift the trophy.

The house sees relationships crumble and change in no time. In every season, there are some people who create a bond that is liked by the audience. One such friendship in the house is of Paras and Mahira

The two are been loved by the audience and they have the massive fan following, their friendship is been looked up inside and outside of the Bigg Boss house.

Now during the press meet in the Bigg Boss house, a journalist asked Paras that if this friendship will continue post the game to which Paras said that he would love the friendship to be, as when he makes friends he doesn’t let go of them so easily, and even in his previous shows the friends that he has made are still with him.

Mahira also said that this friendship is forever and they will continue to meet post the show.

As the finale is coming nearing it’s difficult to say who will lift the trophy. But Mahira and Paras have made their place.