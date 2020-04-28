Paras Chhabra introduces his YOUNGEST fan; Mahira and Vishal can’t stop gushing

MUMBAI: Paras Chhabra gained immense love with his stint in Bigg Boss 13. Paras has been part of the TV industry for quite some time now but Bigg Boss gave me name and fame which he is enjoying every bit of it currently.

No doubt the actor is blessed with a humongous fan following who every now and then trends him on Twitter with different hashtags. The actor has received great support from his followers. The actor not only enjoys female fan following but also loves my kids.

Yes, Paras has introduced his youngest girl fan. In a video shared by Paras, the little girl is seen saying Paras’ famous dialogue that is “Aabra ka Dabra Mein Hu Paras Chhabra” in a very cute way.

Along with Paras, his Bigg Boss 13 co-contestants Mahira Sharma and Vishal Aditya Singh cannot stop gushing over the kid. Mahira wrote ‘Soooo cute I luv this adorable’ while Vishal said ‘Aleeee cuteness’.