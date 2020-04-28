News

Paras Chhabra introduces his YOUNGEST fan; Mahira and Vishal can’t stop gushing

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
28 Apr 2020 02:06 PM

MUMBAI: Paras Chhabra gained immense love with his stint in Bigg Boss 13. Paras has been part of the TV industry for quite some time now but Bigg Boss gave me name and fame which he is enjoying every bit of it currently.

No doubt the actor is blessed with a humongous fan following who every now and then trends him on Twitter with different hashtags. The actor has received great support from his followers. The actor not only enjoys female fan following but also loves my kids.

Yes, Paras has introduced his youngest girl fan. In a video shared by Paras, the little girl is seen saying Paras’ famous dialogue that is “Aabra ka Dabra Mein Hu Paras Chhabra” in a very cute way.  

Along with Paras, his Bigg Boss 13 co-contestants Mahira Sharma and Vishal Aditya Singh cannot stop gushing over the kid. Mahira wrote ‘Soooo cute I luv this adorable’ while Vishal said ‘Aleeee cuteness’.

Tags Paras Chhabra Mahira Sharma Vishal Aditya Singh Bigg Boss 13 baarish Kundali Bhagya Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

TV actresses who recently donned motherhood

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who looks dapper in a suit?

Shaheer Sheikh
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Parth Samthaan looks best in:

Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here