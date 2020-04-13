Paras Chhabra lashes out at Jay Bhanushali again

MUMBAI: It seems the war of words between Paras Chhabra and Jay Bhanushali is not going to end so soon!

Recently, Jay’s sly tweet on Paras and Mahira Sharma after their donation for the needy ones amid the Coronavirus lockdown had gone viral. Referring to it as a publicity gimmick, Jay wrote how it’s sad to see people taking videos and pictures while doing a noble cause. This didn’t go down well with all the PaHira fans, who lashed out at the actor and his wife for questioning their favourite. Now, Paras, in an interview with TOI, has reacted to Jay’s criticism.

“Honestly speaking I know that person has this attitude of criticising everything. They are not doing anything and are at home. They are sitting at home in an air-conditioned room and making comments about me,” said Paras, referring to Jay Bhanushali. Paras revealed how his and Mahira’s sole intention was to help the ones in need, as they lack all the basic commodities like food, masks and shelter. The actor added that both he and Mahira followed all the guidelines issued by WHO while doing the needful.

Reacting to Jay’s tweet, Paras added, “Why will I or Mahira show off and what will we get from this. I don't want this kind of publicity and in the first place we have just come out of such a big show and we did great in it. Why will we need publicity? Mahira and I are already seen on TV because of the Bigg Boss 13 rerun. We have been seen on TV since last seven months from September, I was part of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge also, I don't need such publicity.”

Sorry to say but distributing food to needy has become a PR stunt for lot of so called actors..if you really want dua/blessing from them or God pls leave you phones home..could see ppl not being comfortable with cameras around. #COVIDIDIOT #lockdowneffect #HumanityFirst — Jay Bhanushaali (JB) (@jaybhanushali0) April 7, 2020

“When there is so much scare due to coronavirus why will we risk our lives just to show-off. They are saying that they have not named anyone, but our fans are very smart and everyone knows who they were hinting at. It shows their shallow thinking. Now, after all this I can also say, even I haven't named anyone," he added.

