Paras Chhabra loves Mahira Sharma 'adayein'

31 Mar 2020 06:21 PM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 fame Mahira Sharma is enjoying her quarantine time. The actress is quite active on social media and frequently shares glimpses from her life with her fans. Every day, she drops some pictures or videos of herself to keep her followers entertained.
Recently, the actress shared a video on Instagram wherein she is seen flaunting her 'adayein' in Kailash Kher's popular song Teri Dewaani. Dressed in white, Mahira looks breathtakingly gorgeous as she flashes her cute smile. As soon as Mahira posted the video, her fans went gaga over it. 

Moreover, her BFF Paras Chhabra also showered his love on her. The actor commented with a heart emoji, showing that their bond is stronger than ever.

Have a look.

Credits: Pinkvilla

