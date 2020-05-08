Paras Chhabra-Mahira Sharma’s rapping in their latest TikTok video IMPRESSES fans

MUMBAI: Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma are two popular names in the television world. They were seen in Bigg Boss 13 and made headlines for their growing closeness.

Post the show, they even came up with a music video and it won the hearts of their fans. The two have become the internet’s favorite. Amidst the lockdown, Pahira, as their fans fondly call them, are doing their best to keep their fans glued to their Instagram account. Right from sharing pictures to TikTok videos their Instagram game is on point. A few days back, Mahira Sharma had taken to Insta and was seen rapping in her latest TikTok video leaving her fans saying, ‘boht hard.’

If their latest TikTok video is anything to go by then seems like Paras and Mahira are spending their quarantine time together. A while back, the BB contestant took to Insta and shared a new video where he shared the frame with his rumoured ladylove Mahira Sharma. Pahira is seen rapping in the TikTok video while writing ‘Haqse’ in the caption. Ever since he had put up the video, Pahira fans can’t seem to get enough of them as they have flooded his comment section.

A few days back, Mahira had shared a collage video with Paras Chhabra, where both were seen giving a tough look to the camera while Bole Chudiya plays in the background. Sharing the video she had captioned it, “This is for you all #pahira fans @parasvchhabrra #pahiraourpride” In the clip, Mahira looks pretty wearing a black Kurti paired with white dupatta, while Paras opts for a green and white unbuttoned striped shirt.

Take a look below.

Credits: SpotboyE.com