Paras Chhabra to marry Mahira Sharma in the next 21 days? Read details

MUMBAI: Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma, who are two popular television actors, never fail to make headlines.

The two, who were seen together in Bigg Boss 13, recently came up with a romantic single titled Baarish and their fans loved the same.

For the uninitiated, during their stint in Bigg Boss 13, Paras and Mahira made headlines for their coziness. Many people wondered if they would start dating once out. However, post their exit, the two maintained that they are just friends. Now, during Instagram Live chat with Pinkvilla, Paras Chhabra laughed off when a user asked him about his marriage plans with Mahira Sharma. He reacted to it saying, “Yeh kab hua? (When did this happen). If Mahira and I are destined to get hitched, then we might just end up tying the knot in the next 21 days of lockdown. So, if we're bound to be together it might just happen.”

