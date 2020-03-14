Paras Chhabra to modify his tattoo on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge?

MUMBAI: Paras Chhabra and Akanksha Puri broke up after the actor's stint in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Paras now wants to get rid of the tattoo of her name.

He told a media portal, 'Ever since I have come out from Bigg Boss 13 I want to get this tattoo modified but unfortunately I am not getting the time as I started shooting for Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, the very next day. I am not even getting time to work on my physic as I need to shed some weight and get back to my normal weight and shape, which I am unable to do. But now, I have decided that I will speak to the makers of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge to allow me to get this tattoo thing done on their show itself. And I am sure they will agree to it. All this tattoo thing started on National television, so it's better it ends their only.'

Earlier, Paras had mentioned to Arhaan Khan that, 'She got my name inked and asked me what I will do to prove my love for her. Hence, to make her happy, I got her name inked.'

Credits: SpotboyE