Paras Chhabra on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge promo: I request people not to make assumptions about me or the episode

MUMBAI: Colors TV show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is not doing well on the TRP charts. Now, the makers are doing everything it takes to keep the audience entertained. Recently, wild card entries were seen on the show.

In a recent episodes, Paras Chhabra engaged in a heated argument with actor Jay Bhanushali who entered as a guest in the show. Now, Paras has alleged Jay of defaming him.

'It is a promo and it doesn't depict the entire story. It is just a part of an episode which will air soon. Sometimes what you see and hear is not the complete story,' said Paras, about how he was projected in the promo.

Speaking about it further, the actor said, 'I have immense respect for women, I will never pass demeaning comments which can hurtful. That's not my nature. Understanding five women with cameras around you is not easy. I believe in loyalty and I have proved it in Bigg Boss. I request people not to make assumptions about me or the episode, please watch to know the truth.'

Credits: India Forums