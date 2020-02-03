Paras Chhabra needs to beware as Prince Narula can enter Bigg Boss 13

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is riding high on success. The show is providing a healthy dose of entertainment to the viewers. Be it fights, arguments, friendships, controversy, entertainment or comedy, the show is up on providing the audience almost all the emotions which is why it is being appreciated immensely by the audience.

A number of celebrities enter the house for interesting tasks. Hina Khan, Priyank Sharma, Vindu Dara Singh, Gautam Gulati and Kamya Panjabi who were a part of the Bigg Boss in previous seasons entered the house and left a great impression on the in-mates as well as on the audience by giving a piece of their minds to their favourite contestants.

According to our sources, Bigg Boss 9 winner Prince Narula will apparently enter the show for a special task. During his stint at Bigg Buzz, Prince stated that Asim Riaz or Shehnaaz Gill should lift the trophy. He also said that he could understand Sidharth Shukla’s aggression as he is being provoked immensely.

Well, Prince have a connection with Paras Chhabra as well. Paras and Prince were finalists in MTV Splitsvilla 8 wherein during a task it is said that Paras deliberately hit Prince on his already injured leg, despite of which, Prince won the show.

In Bigg Buzz, Prince also stated that he did not like what Paras said in a few interviews about him. Paras’s statement that Prince was his fan and used to take his suggestions on future projects did not go down well with Prince.

What will you think Paras and Prince’s equation be on Bigg Boss 13?

What are your views on the upcoming episodes? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.