News

Paras Chhabra replies to Mahira Sharma’s comment with a KISS; check

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma never fail to make headlines. Recently, Paras replied to Mahira’s comment with a kiss.

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Apr 2020 02:10 PM

MUMBAI: Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma, who are two popular television actors, never fail to make headlines. 

The two, who were seen together in Bigg Boss 13, recently came up with a romantic single titled Baarish and their fans loved the same. For the uninitiated, during their stint in Bigg Boss 13, Paras and Mahira made headlines for their coziness. Many people wondered if they would start dating once out. However, post their exit, the two maintained that they are just friends. 

And now, the two are grabbing eyeballs for their social media activity. Well, recently, Paras shared a TikTok video, performing to a Punjabi song, and tagged Mahira Sharma in it, making us wonder if he is missing Mahira amid coronavirus lockdown. He also used the hashtags Pahira and My Moon. His caption read, “#mymoon current fav.  @officialmahirasharma @amritmaan106#paraschhabra #abrakadabraparaschabbra #biggboss13 #pahira #colors.” What’s interesting though, is Mahira replied with a smiley and hi-five emoji, Paras Chhabra’s reply to the comment was a kiss emoji. 

Pahira fans went berserk and flooded his page with comments. Take a look below.

Comments

Comments

What do you think about the same? Hit the comment section.

Tags Paras Chhabra Mahira Sharm Bigg Boss 13 coronavirus Lockdown Naagin 3 Mujhse Instagram TellyChakkarShaadi Karoge

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

These popular TV shows RETURN to make your...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here