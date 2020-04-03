Paras Chhabra replies to Mahira Sharma’s comment with a KISS; check

MUMBAI: Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma, who are two popular television actors, never fail to make headlines.

The two, who were seen together in Bigg Boss 13, recently came up with a romantic single titled Baarish and their fans loved the same. For the uninitiated, during their stint in Bigg Boss 13, Paras and Mahira made headlines for their coziness. Many people wondered if they would start dating once out. However, post their exit, the two maintained that they are just friends.

And now, the two are grabbing eyeballs for their social media activity. Well, recently, Paras shared a TikTok video, performing to a Punjabi song, and tagged Mahira Sharma in it, making us wonder if he is missing Mahira amid coronavirus lockdown. He also used the hashtags Pahira and My Moon. His caption read, “#mymoon current fav. @officialmahirasharma @amritmaan106#paraschhabra #abrakadabraparaschabbra #biggboss13 #pahira #colors.” What’s interesting though, is Mahira replied with a smiley and hi-five emoji, Paras Chhabra’s reply to the comment was a kiss emoji.

Pahira fans went berserk and flooded his page with comments. Take a look below.

What do you think about the same? Hit the comment section.