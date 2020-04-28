Paras Chhabra REVEALS why he can’t handle Shehnaaz Gill

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra’s popularity escalated after their participation in the famous reality show Bigg Boss 13. In fact, after wrapping up Bigg Boss 13, they went on to do another reality show called Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

However, the show came to an abrupt end as the contestants had to be sent home due to the outbreak of Coronavirus. While on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Paras and Shehnaaz had quite a few fights. In his latest interview, Aabra Ka Daabra, Paras Chhabra opened up on his equation with Gill and stated that he hasn't spoken to her ever since the show came to an end.

In an interview with ETimes, Paras stated that he cannot handle Shehnaaz Gill. Paras stated that initially, he had a good equation with Shehnaaz in Bigg Boss 13 but later he found her to be 'irritating'. "I have not spoken to her after Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. I don't want to speak with Shehnaaz. I am over and done with her kyunki aap usko thodi der jhel sakte ho not more than that (you can bear her for a few hours and not beyond that). Thodi der tak cute lagti hai. I had understood this in the first week of BB13. People felt she was cute initially but became irritating. I can't handle Shehnaaz. She didn't want to speak with anybody else than Sidharth, so we weren't also interested in talking to her. All were good and nobody was bad."

He then spoke about their show MSK and stated that Shehnaaz became arrogant because of the fame she achieved. He also touched upon the topic of her fans trolling Devoleena Bhattacharjee on social media. Paras is of an opinion that Shehnaaz should have tried to stop her fans from stopping so low while trolling Devoleena. He quoted, "After what I saw of Shehnaz in MSK uske andar ghamand aa gaya tha toh main samajh gaya tha ki ye apne aap ko sabse upar samajh rahi hai so there was no point talking to her (during MSK and after Bigg Boss 13 she became arrogant). And all this drama on social media. Her fans keep trolling celebs. How her fans trolled Devoleena. Itan faltu kaise bol sakte ho then you are not stopping your fans too. How can you get that bad. jitne tum dikhe ho BB par dikhe ho utne hi sab dikhe hai. Tumhare followers zyada honge bas. Social media par if you are doing good then it doesn't mean that you are famous."

