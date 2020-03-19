Paras Chhabra’s ex Akanksha Puri defends Bigg Boss 13 stylists; says his mother knew about every financial transaction

MUMBAI: Akanksha Puri is one of the most popular faces of the entertainment world. She made her Bollywood debut with the film, Calendar Girls. She is known for playing the lead role in Vighnaharta Ganesha.

On the personal front, Akanksha was in a relationship with Paras Chhabra, who was seen as a participant in Bigg Boss 13. During Paras’ stay in the controversial house, Akanksha equally grabbed the headlines. The two eventually parted ways. Even though Bigg Boss 13 is over, but their issues do not seem to end.

Earlier, in an interview with SpotboyE.com, Paras defended himself after his Bigg Boss 13 designers, Taashi and her accomplice, lashed out at him for not clearing dues. Later, his ex Akanksha said she is unable to see the injustice meted out to the two young girls in question. In an interview with the portal, when the actress was told that Paras said he will pay her one lakh which she gave to them despite it being a barter deal, Akanksha said, “I suggest that he should rather give that one lakh to them. By the way, kya main pagal hoon that I will pay from my pocket on something that's a barter deal? Kya mere paas itne paise aa gaye hain?”

Paras claimed their clothes were bad and tight. Reacting to this, Akanksha said to the portal, “What a joke! I saw him wearing their clothes and shoes in most episodes and I am told by those girls he even recommended them to some of his inmates. If they're lying and Paras is saying the truth that their clothes were not good, would he have put in the good word? Some of his inmates were even seen wearing the clothes sent by Paras' designers. Woh kaafi baant bhi raha tha andar.”

She added, “And please let me tell you, everything that was happening on this front was with his mother's consent. I always took her permission for every financial thing. She knew about every financial transaction.”