Paras Chhabra’s girlfriend Akanksha Puri CLARIFIES on not being part of Bigg Boss 13's Family Week

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss helps contestants deal with every kind of situations from fighting for themselves, taking stand, maintaining serenity at the worst situation and most importantly staying away from family members for months.

It’s that time of the year when celebrity contestants family members make their way inside the house to meet them. Obviously, seeing loved ones after a long time does make you feel emotional.

Yesterday, Arti’s brother Krushna Abhishek entered the house. Now, in tonight’s episode Siddharth’s mother, Mahira Sharma’s mother and Shefali Jariwala’s husband Parag Tyagi will enter the house.

Also, Paras’ mother and Asim’s brother Umar will be seen in family week special episode.

Since, Bigg Boss has punished Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh after their major showdown inside the house, their family members will not be featured in the show.

Initially, there were reports about Paras’ girlfriend and actress Akanksha Puri will come to meet him. However, later it was revealed that his mother will part of family week special episode.

Yesterday, Akanksha went live on her Instagram profile wherein a fan asked her why she did not choose to be part of family week to which she replied, “Since, it is a family week special it makes sense if Paras’ mother be part of it. She was missing him a lot and it would have been nice if she goes and meet his son.”

She was also seen talking about Shehnaz Gill, she mentioned, “I find Shehnaaz very cute. In fact once the show ends I would like to spend a day with her as she is very funny and full of life.”