News

Paras Chhabra’s girlfriend Akanksha Puri finally puts her foot down; refuses to send anything to Paras in the house

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
31 Jan 2020 08:15 PM

MUMBAI: Paras is grabbing the headlines these days for his pending relationship with GF Akanksha, where during the weekend ka vaar he said a lot that she is the one who is behind him and he wants to move on which seemed to have hurt Akansha the most.

Everyone knows Paras is currently sharing a romantic relationship with co-contestant Mahira Sharma has a girlfriend Akanksha Puri outside the house.

After seeing them getting close, cosy and indulging in PDA, Puri has often expressed her point of view on her boyfriends inside the Bigg Boss house, Akansha has said in an interview that she hates to see Mahira sharing Paras clothes, perfumes or shoes as that she has sent for him.

As per media reports, it seems that Paras is requesting the team to send new clothes for him for the remaining weeks that he is there in the house, but  seems like this time Akansha has put her foot down where she has refused to help him in any way, and now the makers are finding it difficult to reach out to his family members.

We wonder how would Paras find his clothes inside the house now.

 

 

Tags > Colors, Bigg Boss 13, Paras Chhabra, Akanksha Puri, Salman Khan, Arti Singh, Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaz, Shefali Jariwala, Himanshi Khurana, tellychakkar.com. seventh anniversary,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Premiere of the film GUL MAKAI

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who carries the artwork outfit better?

Hina Khan, Sriti Jha
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the headscarf better?

Who carries the headscarf better?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days