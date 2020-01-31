Paras Chhabra’s girlfriend Akanksha Puri finally puts her foot down; refuses to send anything to Paras in the house

MUMBAI: Paras is grabbing the headlines these days for his pending relationship with GF Akanksha, where during the weekend ka vaar he said a lot that she is the one who is behind him and he wants to move on which seemed to have hurt Akansha the most.

Everyone knows Paras is currently sharing a romantic relationship with co-contestant Mahira Sharma has a girlfriend Akanksha Puri outside the house.

After seeing them getting close, cosy and indulging in PDA, Puri has often expressed her point of view on her boyfriends inside the Bigg Boss house, Akansha has said in an interview that she hates to see Mahira sharing Paras clothes, perfumes or shoes as that she has sent for him.

As per media reports, it seems that Paras is requesting the team to send new clothes for him for the remaining weeks that he is there in the house, but seems like this time Akansha has put her foot down where she has refused to help him in any way, and now the makers are finding it difficult to reach out to his family members.

We wonder how would Paras find his clothes inside the house now.