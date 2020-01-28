Paras Chhabra’s girlfriend Akanksha Puri gets a way to fight with negativity

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is gaining immense limelight. The show has kept the fans on the edge of their seats and the show is loved by millions of people.

One of the contestants Paras Chhabra and his girlfriend Akanksha Puri has been the talk of the town. Paras and Akanksha's love-life has been going through a difficult time thanks to his bond with Mahira Sharma. However, unaffected by all the rumours, Akanksha has been supporting her boyfriend all this while. But the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode was like a final nail in the coffin as Paras told host Salman Khan that he wants to break up with Akanksha.

According to our sources, Akanksha is quite disturbed with whatever is happening in her life. There were reports of the actress getting into an argument with her co-star because of the pressure that she is going through.

Now, looks like now Akanksha have started to balance her life. The actress is spotted in gym where she is rigorously working out. Looks like the actress is opting the way to fitness to avoid the negativity.

You Go Girl!

What are your views on Paras and Akanksha’s relationship?

Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.