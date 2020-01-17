Paras Chhabra’s mother gives him a STRICT WARNING

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is riding high on success. The show is being appreciated a lot and have become the talk of the town and the credit goes to the spectacular line-up of contestants and the drama, twists and entertainment that they are providing.

This week is dedicated to the family members wherein the contestants will meet their closed ones after around four months. Arti Singh’s brother Krushna, Mahira’s mother, Shehnaaz’s father and Shefali Jariwala’s husband Parag Tyagi have already been seen in the show. Now, in the upcoming episodes, Rashami’s nephews, Sidharth’s mother, Asim’s brother and Paras’s mother will enter the house.

Paras’s mother will give many advices to him and will ask him to not become the god father to others. She asked him not to get intimate with Mahira Sharma. She told him that initially when he entered the house, he had different energy but now he has mellowed down. Lastly, Para’s mother warned him and said, “Aisa na ho ke bahar aake tujhe pachtawa ho” and asked him to watch his game.

What are your views on the advice given to Paras? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.