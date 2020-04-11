Paras Chhabra’s suitor, Aanchal Khurana is AGAINST show-off while doing charity

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com was the first one to report about Paras Chhabra's fans attacking Jay Bhanushali for recording a charity video and calling the same a publicity stunt. Ever since Jay posted his opinion about how celebrities shouldn’t record the videos while doing charity, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma fans attacked him and his wife Mahhi’s timeline with hate comments.

Paras and Jay’s animosity can be traced back to Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, wherein Jay’s questions left Paras irked and he even threatened the makers to leave the show.

Well, post Jay and Mahhi even Kushal Tandon supported the thought that videos should not be recorded while doing charity.

Now, Paras Chhabra’s suitor Aanchal Khurana who won Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, has voiced her opinion on the matter.

Aanchal shared a picture on her Instagram stories and expressed her dislike towards people who show-off while doing charity.

Have a look at the picture:

Looks like the picture is a sly message that she also did not like Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma recording the video while they distributed essential goods to the poor.

What are your views on the same? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.