Paras Chhabra says his ex Akanksha Puri is a good girl, but their ideologies don't match

MUMBAI: Paras Chhabra is a popular television actor. He has been a part of many serials. He was last seen in the reality TV series Bigg Boss 13.

On the personal front, he was in a relationship with actress Akanksha Puri. However, they parted ways and their ugly breakup is known to all. The actor decided to call it off during his stint in the Bigg Boss 13 house. He also went on to reveal that he always wanted to break up with Akanksha, but she asked him to hold on. But things were going outside his hands, and he thus decided to end it. For his statements against the actress and revealing personal things on national TV, Paras was slammed by many, some even went on to blame his growing closeness with Mahira Sharma for the same. However, Paras always kept on his words that his relationship had turned before the show. In a recent Instagram live with Pinkvilla, Paras spoke about how and when things went wrong between them. He revealed that matters had worsened before he decided to participate in the 'that' season. In fact, he wanted to break up before entering the BB 13 house, but Akanksha pleaded him to give it another chance. Paras also said that he had warned Akanksha that the day he gets a better girl, he will not think once and move on. However, backing this statement, he said that he feels Akanksha is a good person, but their ideologies just don't match.