Paras Chhabra says Shehnaaz Gill WASTED everyone’s time on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge

MUMBAI: After wrapping up Bigg Boss 13, Colors brought another reality show called Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. It witnessed Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra looking for their suitable life partners among several options.

However, Shehnaaz has been very vocal about her love for Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Sidharth Shukla, despite being a part of her swayamwar show. In fact, she did not select anyone. Now, Paras Chhabra has shared his two cents on the same and slammed Shehnaaz in an interview with TOI. He alleged Sana of wasting the time of everyone who was related to the show, be it the channel audiences, the production or all the contestants. He added how the show was ruined because Shehnaaz was only interested in Sidharth Shukla and wasn’t keen on finding a suitable partner. “Shehnaz wasted time of the channel, audience, the boys and the production. The makers got some of the popular boys of the Punjabi industry be it businessman, singer, musician, social media influencer, everyone was popular, but she wasted everyone's time,” said Paras.

He added, “She was only interested in Sidharth, if she was not interested in selecting a partner. Because of her, the show got spoiled as she never showed any interest."

