Paras Chhabra suggests that Akanksha Puri should MOVE ON

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is providing helluva masala to the viewers. Last week was full of fights, arguments, and action in the house. The last Weekend Ka Vaar episode was quite fiery as the host Salman Khan lost his cool on Paras Chhabra.

Salman Khan had a series of questions for Paras Chhabra as he seemed to be getting too close with Mahira Sharma while her girlfriend Akanksha Puri is waiting for him outside. In a conversation on Weekend Ka Vaar Paras claimed that he wanted to breakup with Akanksha before he entered the house but the later is not agreeing to part ways.

Paras has made it quite clear that he wants to end the relationship with her.

In the previous episode, while talking to Shefali Jariwala and Mahira Sharma, Paras said that he will go out and end his relationship with Akanksha. He further said that after watching the entire fiasco, Akanksha should herself take a step back and move on in her life.

