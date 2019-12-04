News

Paras Chhabra teams up with Sidharth Shukla against Asim Riaz

MUMBAI: Paras Chhabra is the sanchalak of the current task in the house and has a huge responsibility to play fair. But he doesn’t seem to care that the others are calling him a cheater.

Paras has always played the game with his mind, and this time too, we shall see planning his moves very well. As Asim picks a fight with Sidharth, we see Paras siding with the latter and seeking revenge against the opposite team. In fact, Shefali Bagga also tries to make him understand that he is doing wrong. We hear him saying 'Game is on' when everyone calls him a cheater.

Well, it seems that Siddharth has found a new friend in the house.

past seven days