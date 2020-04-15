Paras Chhabra in the next season of Khatron Ke Khiladi?

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is among the most loved reality shows on TV. After doing Bigg Boss, most contestants participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi in the next season or vice versa.

BB13 contestants continue to be in the news for things they do or say. And so, someone who has constantly been keeping in the news is Paras Chhabra. From ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri to his recent stint where he distributed essentials to the poor, he has always made it to the headlines. And more recently, we hear that Paras was approached for not just Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, but also Khatron Ke Khiladi's next season while doing Bigg Boss.

Meanwhile, a wedding card with Paras and Mahira Sharma's names on it went viral recently, and talking about it, he had told us earlier, 'Well, I am seriously surprised and it is overwhelming to see how they are all sending out so much love to us. With their constant attempts, it looks like they will not stop until we get married after all. I am wondering how did someone get a card at this time but well, fans have their own ways.'

Do you want to see the actor in KKK?

