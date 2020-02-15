Paras Chhabra walks away with Rs 10 lakh; is out of the finale race ?

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular shows on television; the serial is loved by one and all. Now there are hardly any days for the finale to begin, and now from the contestants left one of them soon will lift the trophy.

Today is the finale of the show, and only one person will be the winner of the show, and now as per sources it seems that the Top 4 contestants are Siddarth, Asim, Paras and Shehnaaz.

Now as per some media reports it seems that the Top 4 contestants were give the choice to take the money in bag option, where if they take the bag they will get Rs 10 lakh and seems like Paras has taken the decision and he took the bag and became out of the race of the finale.

Seems like the decision taken by Paras is a correct one as in front of Siddarth and Asim the young lad had less chances to win, and that's why he did the right decision of taking the money in bag option and leaving.

Well now it will be interesting to see who among Shehnaaz, Asim and Siddarth will be the winner of the show.