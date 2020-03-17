Paras Chhabra's Bigg Boss 13 designers lash out at him for not clearing dues

MUMBAI: Paras Chhabra is a popular television actor. He recently made headlines for participating in Bigg Boss 13, wherein he was one of the finalists. He is presently seen in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, which also stars his Bigg Boss 13 housemate Shehnaaz Gill.

However, he is currently making headlines for the wrong reasons. Reportedly, his Bigg Boss 13 designers are upset because Paras Chhabra isn't paying them. According to a report in SpotboyE.com, one is Taashi and the second has requested to be not named. "Hamare line mein faith se kaam chalta hai and we never dreamt that Paras would make us run from pillar to post," Taashi said to the portal. Akanksha had stopped paying these designers post her break-up, the fees from December onward have not been given.

So why is he not paying them? The second girl said, which is also endorsed by Taashi, "It is extremely unprofessional. Every time he says mere GST issues chal rahe hain, hence I haven't got my prize money of Bigg Boss 13 and shall pay you only when I get it."

What has irked the two young girls, who are in the early days of their career, even more, is the fact that Paras has damaged some of the clothes they lent him. "They are not in a condition to be returned and we are billing him for that as well," they said.

Also, he is said to have told them that he has lost some of the shoes they'd sent him. Paras has also been telling them that the clothes they sent him in Bigg Boss 13 were not good. "So why was he wearing them? It is not that we didn't have any contact with when he was inside the Bigg Boss house. His manager was in touch with us. But, he never complained, he never told us that Paras was unhappy with our stuff. So obviously, he was fine with it," the second girl said.

The portal further reported that Taashi and her associate are now in the process of talking to Paras' mother as Paras has got busy with Swayamvar. Taashi said, "We hope this ends soon. We are stressed. Our exams are going on. We certainly did not expect this when the offer to doll him up came through a set of friends. We invested in this and stand to lose so much. It was fine as long as Akanksha paid us for October and November. As for September, we gave him complementary stuff. Paras ought to pay us for December, January and February."