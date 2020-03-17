Paras Chhabra's spokesperson rubbishes his stylists' allegations

MUMBAI: Paras Chhabra is currently seen in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. The actor was accused by his stylists recently for not paying them and damaging their stuff. One of them named Taashi revealed that ever since their breakup, Akanksha stopped paying the designers and they have not been paid since December.

However, Paras' spokesperson said, 'These are false allegations by the stylists to gain cheap publicity. Nearly after two months if this is what they are trying to do, we call it disgusting and uncalled for. They have taken due mileage and credits from Paras as it was a pure collaboration and should value it and they had approached Paras for a barter deal and he is not liable to pay anything.'

They added, 'Collaboration means ,there are no finances involved or anything that they are claiming. Our advise to them is please earn success the right way which Paras has been instrumental in giving them instead of valuing the pure collaboration which they both have agreed.'

