Paras is jealous of Shehnaaz and speaks ill about her

MUMBAI: He was also seen in the show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge with Shehnaaz Gill to find an ideal match for himself. The actor has been in the headlines right from his day in the BB13 house, be it his friendship with Mahira or break up with Akanksha.

On the other hand, Shehnaaz has bagged a special place in the audience’s hearts. She managed to make a place in their hearts for her entertainment quotient and child-like innocence.

Shehnaaz and Siddarth’s pair was loved by the audience and till today they miss seeing them on screen. But as we know Shehnaaz initially was attracted to Paras at one point.

But post the show , Shehnaaz and Siddarth have got a lot of fame and love and their fan following as doubled like nothing on social media which seems to have irked Paras.

Paras , during a chat recently said that if your talking about fan following then Shehnaaz has more followers than Siddarth which means she should have won the show then.

He also gave an example of Gautam Gulati and said he had a little lesser followers but does that mean he doesn’t have fans.

He further said that just because he has more followers doesn't make him more popular than the others.

Since Bigg Boss, Paras as always had a problem with Shehnaaz. Time and again he has spoken ill of her.

The fans are very upset and have commented saying that Paras has always been jealous of Shehnaaz and he always tries to bring her down and this ridiculous.

A few days ago Paras best friend Mahira too had spoke how Bigg Boss was partial to Sidnaaz.

Well seems like Paras and Mahira have a lot of issues with Shehnaaz since Bigg Boss days and which continues even today.

