Paras Kalnawat aka Samar of Anupama gives us a glimpse of what the star cast of Anupama is up to

MUMBAI: Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and topping the BARC ratings every week.

The audiences are loving the performance of Rupali and Sudhanshu as Anupama and Vanraj. They connect to the storyline and the characters.

People are especially loving the bond of Samar and Anupama, which looks like a bond between a real mother and son. Many people connect to that relationship in the serial.

One of the main reasons why the show is doing so well is because of the camaraderie and the friendship that the cast shares off–screen.

Very often we have the actors sharing the BTS videos and photos from the sets of the show and one can see the fun of the entire star as amidst the tough shooting schedule.

Paras aka Samar is quite active on social media and keeps sharing videos and photos and gives a glimpse of what the stars are up to on the sets of the show.

Recently he shared a post where one can see how Samar, Nandini, Kavya, and Kinjal are having fun offsets and are seen shooting a reel on Instagram.

In the video the four look quite funny with the things they are doing and especially Samar looks cute as he his behaving like a child.

The video is a funny one and will leave you’ll in splits.

It's good to see the actors having good fun on the sets in spite of the tough schedules.

