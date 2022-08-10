Paras Kalnawat in an all-new avatar as he enters Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya post a 20 year-leap!

MUMBAI :One of Zee TV’s most popular shows, Kundali Bhagya, has always kept the audience on the edge of their seats with its intriguing storyline in the course of its glorious 5-year run. Viewers have seen how Shakti Arora, who plays the role of Arjun Suryavanshi turns out to be none other than Karan Luthra. He has been the reason behind several ups and downs in Preeta (Shraddha Arya) and the Luthra family’s life in recent times. Nevertheless, after a lot of twists and turns, #Preeran fans are ecstatic to see that their favourite pair has finally reunited and tied the knot. But turning the tale on its head, the show will soon witness a twenty-year leap!

In the last couple of weeks, viewers saw that Karan and Preeta have been blessed with twin boys but meet with an accident while on their way to a vaccination camp. With Karan slipping into coma, Preeta wakes up only to find out that one of her children is missing and has been kidnapped by Anjali to take revenge. Will Preeta be able to save herself and her child?

Amidst all this high-octane drama, the show will take a 20-year leap, where the viewers will get to see the entry of popular actor Paras Kalnawat as the lead in the show. He will be essaying the role of Rajveer, who is Preeta’s ideal son. He is someone who will never say no to his mother, always values relationships and is an ethical man of principles.

Talking about his character, Paras mentioned, “I am very happy to be part of Kundali Bhagya cast because it has been one of the top shows of the television industry for a couple of years now. Everyone around me has always talked about this show, in fact, even my family watches and follows this show. Rajveer is a very fun-loving boy, who loves his mother unconditionally. He is a very helpful person in nature, and always looks at the positive side of everything happening around him. He values every relationship in his life and is a man of principles. I can easily relate to my character and will give my 100% to do justice. I hope the audience showers their love and support like they always have.”

Well, we all are very excited to watch Kundali Bhagya with the new storyline that will bring exciting twists and turns in the show after the twenty years leap. While there’s a lot of drama that is yet to unfold but will Preeta and Arjun ever be able to reunite and save their child from Anjali?



