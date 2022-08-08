Paras Kalnawat Is All Set To Rock The Stage With His Fabulous Dance Moves

MUMBAI: It's finally official, Paras Kalnawat is the contestant on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. 

As we know that Paras Kalnawat has recently been into the headlines after his exit from television show ‘Anupamaa’, which caused quite a stir in the industry. Now, Paras Kalnawat can be seen creating buzz in the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa promo video, which is published on Colors Tv Instagram page. Paras dances his heart out with some never seen before dance moves.

In the recently released promo, the actor can be seen dismounting the sports bike and delivering the triple dose of dance energy to the audience.

For a very long period, Paras Kalnawat has been refining his physique. He is following an extremely low carbohydrate diet, and based on the promo, it appears that everything is going as per the plan.

Watch the video here:

Paras Kalnawat was last seen in one of the popular television show Anupama, running on Star Plus. Apart from that, Paras is known from the television shows like Meri Durga, Mariam Khan- Reporting Live and in the web series 'Dil Hi Toh Hai'. In the year 2017, Paras Kalnawat started his career with the television series Meri Durga and gained a lot of popularity in the television world.  

The dance reality show is ready to make a comeback on Television. Simultaneously, it will also be available to streaming on Voot.

Latest Video