Paras Kalnawat REVEALS the reason behind his hate for the Holi Celebration; Says ‘Woh rangon ka tyohar zindagi meri berang kar gaya!’

MUMBAI : In the entertainment sector, Paras Kalnawat is one of the most well-liked superstars and has a sizable fan following. The reason the actor hasn't celebrated Holi since 2021 was revealed in an emotional post he published on his Instagram story yesterday. Paras explained why he detests celebrating the festival of colors, Holi, even though everyone else celebrated it yesterday, March 26, with much excitement.

Recently, Paras Kalnawat shared an old picture of his father on his Instagram story. Sharing this photo, he penned an emotional note, "Holi was one of my favorite festivals. As a kid, I used to wait for this specific festival every year. 2021 while I was covered in gulaal shooting for holi sequence I got a call and leaving everything behind I ran towards my house. Since then I kind of hate playing with colors. Woh rangon ka tyohar zindagi meri berang kar gaya!"



On March 27, 2021, Paras was shooting the Holi scenes for Anupamaa when he got the most devastating phone call from his mother. Reportedly, Paras' father collapsed in the lift and was rushed to the hospital. As soon as he got the call, he rushed to the hospital on the production team’s bike.

Along with Paras, the entire cast of Anupamaa including Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, and others left for the hospital. Before Paras arrived at the hospital, his father had already breathed his last.

Paras Kalnawat became popular after his portrayal of Samar in the popular television series Anupamaa. He left the show in the midst and took part in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, a dance reality show. Following his time in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, Paras immediately bagged the lead part in the popular show Kundali Bhagya.

In Kundali Bhagya, Paras plays Rajveer Luthra, the main character. After the show took a 20-year generational leap, he was featured. He portrays the son of Shakti Anand and Shraddha Arya. After the leap, Baseer Ali, Sana Sayyad, and Paras were also roped to Kundali Bhagya.

