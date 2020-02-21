News

Paras Kalnawat roped in for Rajan Shahi’s Next for Star Plus

21 Feb 2020

MUMBAI: Producer Rajan Shahi who is loved for shows such as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, and Sapna Babul Ka...Bidai is all set to launch yet another show for Star Plus. He is all set for the Hindi remake of his popular Marathi show Aai Kuthe Kay Karte that was launched recently on Star Pravah. It will be titled Anupama. 

Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey have been roped in to play the leads in the show. Paras Kalnawat, who is famous for shows like Meri Durga and Mariam Khan-Reporting Live, has bagged a role in the show.  He was also recently seen in the web series Dil Hi Toh Hai. 

