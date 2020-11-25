Paras Kalnawat on Rupali Ganguly's character transformation: I like the new avatar of Anupamaa more than the previous one

MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi's show Anupamaa is working wonders on the small screen. It's been just a few months since the show has started airing and it is already topping the TRP charts. The show has become everyone's favourite.

The show witnessed various twists and turns in the story leaving the viewers hooked to the screen. Apart from that, the viewers also witnessed a major change in Anupamaa AKA Rupali Ganguly's character which left the viewers stunned.

From being a sweet, innocent, and obedient housewife, mother and a responsible daughter-in-law, Anupamaa's character took a huge turn post she came to know about Vanraj and Kavya's extramarital affair.

Anupamaa's character has been constantly witnessing unexpected changes which the viewers are simply loving.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Paras Kalnawat who plays the role of Samar was asked about the show and his co-stars.

Revealing about the major transformation that took place in Anupamaa's character, Paras said, "This was bound to happen and everyone is happy to see Anupamaa like this."

On being asked if he noticed any difference in performing scenes with the changed Anupamaa, the actor said, "I don't think so because my equation as Samar is still the same with Anupamaa. In fact, we are so comfortable with each other now that we give every shot in one take."

Lastly, speaking about his views on Anupamaa's changed avatar and if he likes it, Paras said, "The viewers were wishing to see this side of Anupamaa. I think what she is doing is right. I personally like Anupamaa's new avatar more than the previous one."

