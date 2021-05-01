Paras Kalnawat shares a heart-warming note on his father's one month death anniversary

MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi's show Anupamaa has been working wonders ever since it has started airing on the small screens.

We have seen how the show has undergone lots of interesting twists and turns in the story which has left the viewers at the edge of the seat.

The viewers have witnessed a lot of changes in each and every character as the show's story has progressed.

Recently the makers of the show had a tough time as key members of the cast as well as the producer Rajan Shahi were diagnosed with COVID; but that didn't stop them from entertaining us. They diverted the story in a way that allowed the viewers to have an equally exciting watch.

Paras Kalnawat AKA Anupamaa's son Samar had to go to back to back devastating times but he made sure none of it affects his work.

The actor was diagnosed with Coronavirus and had a tough battle with the disease and if that was not enough shortly after returning to the sets, the news of his father's sudden demise came out.

Well, Paras today shared a heart-warming note for his late father on his one month death anniversary; have a look:

The actor captioned the post as, ''Ungli thaam kar chalna mujhe sikhaaya tha,

Haqeeqat joh hai aaj woh haseen sapna mujhe dikhaya tha,

Unhone toh apne hisse ka nivaala bhi mujhe khilaya tha,

Mere khwaab poore karne ki bebasi ne kai dafa unhe rulaya tha,

Rulati hain woh tasveere jinhone guzre waqt me mujhe hasaya tha,

Bohot yaad aati hai unki jinhe inn kamzor kandho ne uthaya tha

-Paras BHUSHAN Kalnawat

Miss You Papa

It Is Difficult To Even Imagine My Life Without You But I Won't Stop Until I Make You Proud, Until I Fulfill All Your Dreams

I Love You !

#Papa #Forever #Love

Paras Kalnawat who was extremely close to his father has too much to bear on his shoulders after his untimely demise.

The actor didn't let his mentally stressed phase affect his work and kept entertaining his fans even after a tough time.

Stay strong Paras!

Also read: DISAPPOINTING NEWS for Pandya Store’s Dev aka Akshay Kharodia’s female fans; actor is in a RELATIONSHIP

Stay tuned to this space for more updates and gossips.