Paras Kalnawat shares his struggle story and a special message too

MUMBAI :Paras Kalnawat has been making news frequently ever since he walked out of Anupamaa. He was quite appreciated for his character and performance on the show. He said that he quit due to politics on the set.

Paras Kalnawat was a contestant on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. The fans adored him but he got eliminated along with Amruta Khanvilkar in a double elimination.

He has been quite active on social media and keeps sharing glimpses from his life and the fans love watching and knowing what he is up to.

ALSO READ: Check out the travelling pictures of Paras Kalnawat

He was lately in Dubai and he took to his social media to share a series of events that took place with him. He shared that he was supposed to eat at a particular restaurant which his friends had booked but by mistake he walked out and was not allowed back in.

After that when he wished to get a cab back to his hotel, he could not get one for over an hour so tried the Dubai metro. All in all, he had quite a night.

Ending the series of stories he shared, he wrote, “Made me realise nothing is ever gonna be served on your plate. You’ll have to struggle your way to the goal. That's the only possible way to succeed.”

Check out the glimpses here:



Paras is also a writer and loves to write poetry. Paras Kalnawat started his journey as an actor from the Star Plus’ show Meri Durga portraying Sanjay Singh Ahlawat in Meri Durga and later Faraz Sheikh in Ishq Aaj Kal. He recently gained a lot of fame as Samar in Anupamaa. Paras seems to be on the rise and he is not one to stop. Let’s see what all unfolds for him.

ALSO READ: Check out the special message that Paras Kalnawat has for this special person

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.