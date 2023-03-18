Paras Kalnawat writes an emotional note on his Late father’s birthday, and reshares an old performance; Anupama’s Sudhanshu Pandey Reacts!

The Meri Durga actor has joined the cast of Kundali Bhagya as one of the leads post the leap, playing the new generation of characters to take over.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 03/18/2023 - 12:40
MUMBAI :  Paras Kalnawat is a popular actor in the TV industry and is considered to be one of the top upcoming actors to look out for.

He has been making news frequently ever since he walked out of Anupamaa. He was quite appreciated for his character and performance on the show. Paras Kalnawat was also a contestant on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Even though he got eliminated, he proved his dancing talent over many weeks.

MUMBAI :The Meri Durga actor has joined the cast of Kundali Bhagya as one of the leads post the leap, playing the new generation of characters to take over.

The actor is quite popular on social media and has a massive fan following where he often shares his love of being a sneakerhead, details about upcoming projects, family moments and so much more.

The actor recently reshared an old Jhalak Dhikla Jaa performance on his Instagram for a very emotional reason.

The performance was dedicated to his father, and he penned down a very emotional note on the occasion of his Late father’s birthday, he wrote, “ Giving my best to make you feel proud of me. I know you're watching my steps. I love you, papa. I miss you every single moment of my life.

Happy Birthday My Hero ”

 


His post has made so many fans and friends emotional. His former co-star from Anupama, Sudhanshu Panday, also reacted and said, “Wishing u lots of luck n love”.

 

While NIti Taylor and Sana Sayyad just reacted with heart emojis.

Paras performed this act on Jhalak Dhiklaa Jaa 10 when he was a contestant and had gotten a great response from the judges and fellow contestants alike.

Paras stars in Kundali Bhagya as Rajveer Luthra, with Sana Sayyad, Baseer Ali, and Shraddha Arya in lead roles.

