Paras Madan on his entry in Jennifer Winget starrer Beyhadh 2

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Dec 2019 09:13 PM

MUMBAI: Beyhadh 2 is one of the most popular television shows. It stars Jennifer Winget in the female lead role.   The show will see a new entry in the form of Paras Madan.  In the show, he’ll be seen playing Maya’s (Jennifer Winget) right hand as she is gearing up against Mrityunjay (Ashish Chowdhary) to avenge her failed relationship with him. In an interview with Bollywoodlife, Paras revealed how he landed a role in the successful franchise. He stated that he was not even aware that the makers were bringing the second edition of the show. In fact, when the casting team called him for an audition he was told that it was for a new show. Later, he was informed that he will be playing a prominent part in Beyhadh 2. 

