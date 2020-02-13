News

Paras – Mahira, Siddarth- Shehnaaz and Asim – Himanshi to perform together for the finale of Bigg Boss

13 Feb 2020 06:39 PM

MUMBAI: This season of Bigg Boss is considered as one the most successful season of all time and one of the main reasons is the entertaining content that the contestants have provided to the show.

The contestants in the house have created a massive fan following outside the house, and their fans are going all out to support them.

Now the finale will be happening soon, and the contestants have already started to prepare for it. The chorographers have entered the show, and will soon begin the choreography of the final performances.

Now as per sources it seems that Paras – Mahira, Siddarth- Shehnaaz and Asim – Himanshi all will be performing together and it will be a treat for all BB fans to see them performing together.

As the finale is just two days away, it’s difficult to say who will be the winner of the show but we can just say may the best contestant win.

 

