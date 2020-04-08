Paras-Shehnaaz shouldn't have done Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, says Vishal Aditya Singh

MUMBAI: Vishal Aditya Singh was one of the top contenders of Bigg Boss 13. The actor managed to survive in the house for a long period of time and also garnered praises for the way he played the game.

Vishal's stint in the house was quite a controversial one as he got into several fights with many contestants including his ex-ladylove Madhurima Tuli.

And now, after the show went off-air two months back, Vishal is reminiscing the good old days and missing being in the Bigg Boss house.

During his live chat session, Vishal was asked about every contestant and he had lots to say about each one of them.

When Vishal was asked what he thinks about Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill's show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, the actor said that the show was not meant for both of them in any way as they are already allegedly hooked up with someone. Though Vishal didn't mention the names but we all know he was referring to whom.

Further, when Vishal was asked if he would consider doing such kind of a show, he said that he has just got out of a relationship and he might think of doing it once he is stable enough and have moved on completely.

Vishal and Madhurima’s relationship was all over the news for several reasons during their stint in both Bigg Boss 13 and Nach Baliye 9.

