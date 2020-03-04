Paras thanks his fans for supporting him and Mahira

MUMBAI: Paras and Mahira grabbed the headlines as the audience had questioned their relationship many times. Their friendship was questioned because Paras was already in a committed relationship with Akansha outside and he hadn’t broken up with her, and that was one of the main reasons why Mahira and Paras' friendship was questioned.

On the other hand, Paras used to keep kissing Mahira, and the two got very close to each other. Whenever during the weekend ka vaar episode any guests came Paras was taunted for his actions.

Post their stints in the Bigg Boss house Paras and Mahira’s friendship is still be spoken about, where the two still continues with a strong friendship and the audience keep showering them with a lot surprises and love.

Soon, Paras and Mahira will be seen in a music video, and their fans are excited to the see them together.

Well, now the Paras took on to his Instagram account and shared a funny video of the duo and thanked all his fans for supporting him and Mahira throughout the Bigg Boss journey and he also promised his fans that he and Mahira will continue to entertain them.

Check out the post below :