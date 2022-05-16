Parents to be! Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora Dhoopar's baby shower ceremony is all kinds of adorable, Check out

MUMBAI : Dheeraj Dhoopar is ruling the television screen with his portrayal of the character Karan in Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya.

The actor has been married to television actress Vinny Arora for six years and the couple makes a very adorable pair and the fans love their chemistry.

The two are madly in love with each other and they give major couple goals to everyone, through their social media account as they share their awesome lovey-dovey pictures.

Dheeraj and Vinny have a reason to rejoice as they'll be becoming parents very soon. The couple will be embracing parenthood for the very first time.

The parents to be are seen celebrating the baby shower. And the arrangements are too adorable. The duo is seen swearing to the white theme for the shower and having a gala time cutting the cake. Few prominent manes from the industry, mostly the co-stars from the show are also part of the event.

The duo had fallen in love on the sets of the show Mata Pitah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg where they worked together. They dated for some time before getting married in the year 2016.

Ever since then they are setting a couple of goals for their fans, They keep posting their slice of life from going on vacation together to now enjoying the parenthood phase with their fans. The lovebirds are super excited to welcome their bundle of joy in their lives.

