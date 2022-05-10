Paresh Rawal, Adil Hussain-starrer 'The Storyteller' to compete at Busan Film Fest

Mumbai: The trailer of the upcoming film 'The Storyteller', which stars powerhouse actors Paresh Rawal, Adil Hussain, Tannishtha Chatterjee and Revathy, was unveiled on Monday. The film has been selected in competition for the 27th Busan International Film Festival, which will be held from October 5 through October 14, 2022.

It will be contending for the revered 'Kim Jiseok' award. Based on a short story 'Golpo Boliye Tarini Khuro' by the legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray, the film tells the story of a wealthy businessman who hires a storyteller to help get over his insomnia; turning more intriguing as twists are added to it.

Commenting on the occasion, the director of the film Ananth Mahadevan, who has earlier directed the National Award winning film, 'Mee Sindhutai Sapkal', said in a statement, "The selection of 'The Storyteller' at the Busan international Film Festival in Competition is indeed prestigious and is a big step forward for Indian cinema in meeting global standards."

The director also revealed that the film will be the first to feature him at the top of credit list. After his demise, "The filming of an original story by Satyajit Ray has been both challenging and rewarding and will bring to the world a first feature top lining him in the credits after his demise. It will be a befitting tribute to the master as we commemorate his centenary year."

The film has been produced by Jio Studios in association with Purpose Entertainment and Quest Films.

The original Bengali short story 'Golpo Boliye Tarini Khuro' is one among the series of stories written by Ray, based on the enigmatic character Tarini Khuro, that he created.

SOURCE: IANS



